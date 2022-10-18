Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 224,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 407,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $4,607,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

