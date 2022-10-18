Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.67.

Generac stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Generac by 22.2% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Generac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

