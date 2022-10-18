Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.67.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.21. Generac has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

