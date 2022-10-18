Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMABGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMABGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

