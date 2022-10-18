Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $547.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.