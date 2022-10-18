George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.78

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.78 and traded as low as $105.32. George Weston shares last traded at $105.32, with a volume of 1,245 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

George Weston Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.53%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

