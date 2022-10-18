Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.8 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.