Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.