Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

