Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.42. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Stories

