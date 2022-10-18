Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDDFF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

