Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given New C$0.70 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.