Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins cut shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

