Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Goodfood Market stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

