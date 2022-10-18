Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

