Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDDFF. Raymond James downgraded Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Goodfood Market stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.