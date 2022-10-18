Goodrich Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Goodrich Petroleum shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 569,300 shares.
Goodrich Petroleum Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend.
