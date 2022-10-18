GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $6.10 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.30 to $6.10 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.35.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $811.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 16.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

