Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

