GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,458 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 854,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 28.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 230,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
GrafTech International Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
GrafTech International Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
