Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

