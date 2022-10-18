Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.
Green Dot Price Performance
NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $46.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.