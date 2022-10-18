Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.13

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and traded as high as $38.46. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 22,611 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

