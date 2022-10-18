H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.00

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLUYY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.