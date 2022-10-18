Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

