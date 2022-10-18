Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.