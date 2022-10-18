Hawaiian (HA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Hawaiian to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.