HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €41.93 ($42.79) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.91.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.