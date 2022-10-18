HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HFG stock opened at €23.02 ($23.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.02 and its 200-day moving average is €30.98. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

