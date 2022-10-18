Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

