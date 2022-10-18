Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 1,272.84%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

