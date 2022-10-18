Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 7,103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $438.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.