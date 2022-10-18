Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $779.62 million, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.92. Heska has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $254.96.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Analysts expect that Heska will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Heska by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

