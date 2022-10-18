Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 24,522 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,001.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
