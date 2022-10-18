Hilltop (HTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

