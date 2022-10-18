Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $890.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.52. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $190,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $51,506,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

