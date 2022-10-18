Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.67 ($12.14).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

HSX stock opened at GBX 894.40 ($10.81) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 899.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 918.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

