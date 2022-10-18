Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 925 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,122.80.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

