Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.84

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.23. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 41,922 shares traded.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

