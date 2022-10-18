HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

HPQ stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $267,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

