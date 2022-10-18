Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY22 guidance at $9.40-$9.80 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $238.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

