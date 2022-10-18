Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Hudbay Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

