Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.24. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.
Hudson’s Bay Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.
Hudson’s Bay Company Profile
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson’s Bay (HBAYF)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.