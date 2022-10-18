Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Hypera Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of HYPMY stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Hypera has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.
Hypera Company Profile
