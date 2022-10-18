Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HYQ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €86.65 ($88.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €165.21 and its 200 day moving average is €218.41. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 12 month high of €559.50 ($570.92).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

