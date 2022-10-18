Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €325.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday.
Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €86.65 ($88.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €72.55 ($74.03) and a 1-year high of €559.50 ($570.92). The company has a market capitalization of $546.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €165.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €218.41.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
