Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 165,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HY. Sidoti raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HY stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $429.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

