IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $339.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $672.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

