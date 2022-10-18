IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

IGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $878.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.41. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,107 over the last 90 days. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

