Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Trading Down 0.8 %

IMMX opened at $1.20 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $57,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

