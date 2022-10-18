Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,037.88

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,037.88 ($24.62) and last traded at GBX 2,007 ($24.25), with a volume of 1852541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,016 ($24.36).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,248 ($27.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 942.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,916.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,820.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

