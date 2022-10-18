Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at BTIG Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NARI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,411.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,838. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

